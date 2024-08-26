How vendors at the Minnesota State Fair compete for your cash

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Stepping into the Grandstand is like navigating a maze of merchandise. Forget food on a stick, how about the tools to cut one? Everything is for sale in there — even the kitchen sink.

Spontaneous spending is often kickstarted by the sound of an energetic salesperson drawing you in.

"(You want to) Make them feel welcome. Bring them in, excite them, make them smile," said Malachi Williams with Shoes MGK. "People aren't necessarily shopping for what they want, they're shopping for what they need. You want to provide value to the people so you want to make sure the customer is satisfied."

Blair Lowndes sells Unstick to make cooking easy and clean.

"I find out what type of cook are you. Do you like to bake, do you like to do stuff in the oven, do you like to fry it," Lowndes said.

Letting customers see a product in action or test it themselves is often a turning point.

"I can explain it to you, but if I show it to you, it's going to be a whole lot better," Williams said.

Farigoer Britney got her shoes cleaned and bought the product but not without a little negotiation.

"The fact that you're willing to be flexible and work with me, I really appreciated that," she said to Williams.

It's creating a connection through conversation.

"You need to bond with them quickly and to the point," Lowndes said.

It keeps buyers calm and intrigued while answering questions brings confidence.

"Getting them excited a you are about it and showing how this is going to make a difference in their life," Lowndes said.

Both William and Lowndes say accepting that some customers aren't interested is part of the gig. The key is to stay upbeat and move on to the next one.