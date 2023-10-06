How upcoming I-94 construction might impact your travel plans

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Drivers in the east metro will have a new reason to leave their homes early next week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is scheduled to resurface the pavement and make other improvements to the Interstate 94 roadway.

Construction activities are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. Eastbound I-94 will be reduced to one lane in Oakdale between Highway 120 and Century Avenue and from Woodbury Drive to Keats Avenue N. in Woodbury until 5 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11.

When the traffic shift is complete drivers will be able to utilize three lanes on I-94 in both directions between the I-94, I-494 and the I-694 interchange through the winter. Crews are also expected to then reopen the merge lane in between the North I-494 ramp to East I-94 and Radio Drive.

The goal of the construction is to improve traffic flow, safety, and overall ride smoothness as you travel to your next destination.

As always, MnDOT urged drivers to pay close attention and drive slowly with caution in construction zones. All construction activities are impacted by weather conditions and are subject to change.