BCA investigation into identity theft and credit card fraud ring leads to 3 raids on metro homes

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Three people are in custody, and more arrests are forthcoming, after several law enforcement agencies raided three homes in the Twin Cities Tuesday morning in connection to an identity theft and credit card fraud operation.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department says the raids were part of an investigation led by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Financial Crimes Task Force, which zeroed in on a group believed to have defrauded businesses throughout Minnesota and Iowa of hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise "by using manufactured identification and credit cards" between March and October of this year.

Police say members of the ring fraudulently purchased items include ATVs, a motorcycle, clothing, furniture and jewelry.

Of the three people arrested Tuesday, police say one suspect "has an extensive criminal history and four active felony warrants to include weapons charges."

Police say many businesses and consumers may be unaware that they were victimized, and they urge people to look over their credit card purchases between March and October for an unusual activity. Contact your local police department if you believe you or your business were impacted.