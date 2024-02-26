How to watch the public funeral for slain Burnsville first responders Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge and Adam Finseth

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The three Burnsville first responders shot and killed during a standoff earlier this month will be memorialized with a public service Wednesday morning.

Shannon Gooden fatally shot police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, as well as paramedic and firefighter Adam Finseth, Feb. 18, according to authorities. Gooden then died by suicide.

The funeral will take place at Grace Church in Eden Prairie at 11 a.m. Anyone not in attendance can watch the service live on WCCO-TV or CBS News Minnesota.

How to watch the memorial service for Burnsville first responders

Where: Grace Church, 9301 Eden Prairie Rd, Eden Prairie

When: Feb. 28, 11 a.m.

Watch: On WCCO-TV, CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

The fallen first responders and their families have received an outpouring of support from the community since the fatal standoff. A memorial outside the Burnsville Police Department is adorned with flowers and messages, Twin Cities businesses have stepped up to raise money and multiple processions and vigils have honored Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth. Their families have thanked the community for its help and spoken about the kind of men they were.

The BCA is investigating the confrontation between Gooden and authorities.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.