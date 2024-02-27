Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: After warmest February day on record, cold and snow on tap Tuesday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — After the warmest February afternoon on record Monday, the forecast is heading in the opposite direction Tuesday.

A cold front will arrive by the afternoon, pushing the wind to the next level and bringing in a chance for snow. In the Twin Cities, scant amounts of a slushy snow are expected.

The forecast high is 43 degrees.

Temperatures will fall quickly overnight, making Wednesday a proper winter day. The morning hours will likely be icy due to colder temperatures arriving after Tuesday's precipitation.

Highs will be above average again on Thursday as the wind shifts and warmer air arrives. By the end of the week, we'll be back to the 50s, with highs in the 60s for the weekend. 

