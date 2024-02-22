Twin Cities businesses raise money to support families of slain first responders

Faith leaders come together to honor Burnsville first responders

EDINA, Minn. — Inside Droolin' Moose in Edina, a sweet show of support is on full display. After Sunday's tragedy in Burnsville, Amy Bustos and her sister knew they wanted to help.

"This is what community is all about," Bustos said. "Chocolate is an easy way to give back."

Fifteen dollars from each purchase of the top dogs chocolate cups will be donated to the families of the fallen heroes.

"In four days, we have gone through a large amount of cups of top dogs," Bustos said.

As of Thursday evening, more than 1,700 chocolate cups have been purchased from people all over the U.S.

"These customers and the people that want to help, they are everywhere," Bustos said.

WCCO found some of those people wanting to help in Savage, too.

"You want to do whatever you can, this is one way to do it," Mary Rita Tipler said.

At McHugh's Public House, shoulder to shoulder, people packed inside to show their support.

Thursday from 5 p.m. to close, 100% all sales will be donated to the fallen honors.

Tipler said she wanted to show support, and this was an easy way to make a difference. Her husband echoed the same sentiment.

Steven Murphy was in owe by how many people came out.

"Absolutely marvelous," Murphy said. "We got this kind of support, but it's too bad it takes something like this to bring people together.

One-hundred percent of sales of McHugh's Public House will also be donated.