Wives of slain Burnsville first responders remember husbands in public statements

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The wives of two slain Burnsville first responders released statements this weekend, giving the public an idea of what the men were like before their tragic killings.

Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and Adam Finseth, a firefighter and paramedic, were shot killed during a standoff Feb. 18. Shannon Gooden, whom officials have identified as the shooter, fired more than 100 rounds at authorities after telling first responders he was unarmed, according to investigators. He later died by suicide.

The city of Burnsville shared statements on behalf of Cindy Elmstrand-Castruita and Tara Finseth. Here they are in full:

"Our family is heartbroken at Paul's death. He was an amazing husband, father, son, and friend to many. He loved to laugh and loved to play. He was the most generous, loving, patient person I've ever known with the biggest smile. He would stay awake so others could sleep. He could make anyone in a room feel welcome. He wore the same pair of pants and the most basic clothes so that he could spoil me and our children. He had a servant's heart and would drop everything to help someone who was in need, whether it be family, friend or someone on the street. He loved his job as a police officer and had a strong bond with those he worked with, but he always placed his family first. He had an inner-confidence that was anchored in his faith in Jesus Christ." — Cindy Elmstrand-Castruita

"To say that our family is devastated at the loss of our Adam is an understatement. We are broken. Our children will grow up without their 'papa.' My soul mate is no longer here to wrap me in his arms and live out the life we had so intimately planned. His parents are without their son and his sister is without her big brother and best friend. So many friends and family are left with a void in their hearts. Adam was one of the most selfless and humble individuals you would ever meet. His dedication to his family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, community, and country was unwavering. His warm smile, contagious laugh and genuine personality will be deeply missed by so many. Although our forever hero is no longer with us, his soul will live on through me, his children, family, friends, and community. We know he is by our side everyday until we meet again in heaven. On behalf of our family, thank you for the overwhelming and heartwarming support during this very difficult time." — Tara Finseth

Elmstrand was 27 years old and had been with the Burnsville Police Department since 2017. Adam Finseth was 40 and had been a firefighter and SWAT paramedic in the city since 2019.

On Saturday, a convoy took to the streets in Burnsville to honor the fallen first responders.

A public funeral for Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. WCCO will offer live coverage of the funeral on CBS News Minnesota.

Suicide prevention and domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.