Convoy honoring fallen Burnsville first responders surpasses expectations

A convoy of cars has traveled to Burnsville to honor the fallen first responders

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — It's been nearly a week since the three first responders were killed responding to a domestic violence call.

On Saturday, a convoy hit the streets, paying tribute.

Several hundred trucks, seemingly too many to count, took over the Burnsville Center parking lot Saturday.

They're gathering and honoring Burnsville's fallen first responders.

"It hit the city really hard and the law enforcement and EMT families for sure," said Kelly Case.

It brought Case here from New Prague.

"Just good to see all the support and everyone here for everyone," said Case.

Right around noon, the convoy rolled from the mall and past the Burnsville Police Department, where the emergency vehicles honoring the fallen officers and parademic, are well covered under bouquets and balloons.

"It was so close to home that this is scary. This can happen to anyone at any point," said Tucker Endres, an organizer of the convoy.

Endres, along with friends Austin Wacheldorf, Clint Svendsen and Brian Nicholas, never anticipated their idea for a convoy, which spread across one community page after another, would grow to the size it was Saturday.

"People are messaging me left and right, can I put my car in," said Wacheldorf.

The convoy created so much congestion, Justin Napper from Montgomery was still stuck in traffic, more than two hours after the first vehicles hit the streets.

"We've been sitting for about an hour now and we've been here since 8:00 a.m.," said Napper.

From those in the convoy to those supporting from the street, being there Saturday was about paying respect for those willing to give their lives to save others.

"It's been a really hard and heavy week and just knew I wanted to be here," said Case.