How to watch the Minneapolis Aquatennial fireworks display

How to celebrate the Minneapolis Aquatennial

The Minneapolis Aquatennilal wraps up on Saturday night with its signature fireworks show.

The Aquatennial is a civic celebration of the city of Minneapolis produced by the Downtown Council. It takes place each year during the third full week of July.

Organizers say the Target Fireworks show is set to begin at 10 p.m. along the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis. Around 250,000 people visit the area each year to watch.

The show uses over 10,000 pounds of fireworks and is one of the top five largest in the country, according to organizers.

Officials say one of the best vantage points is on the west side of the river in the area of West River Parkway and Portland Avenue.

For anyone who can't make it to the display, WCCO will offer a full replay on CBS News Minnesota.

How to watch the fireworks on CBS News Minnesota

What: Full replay of the Target Fireworks show.

When: Immediately after the 10 p.m. newscast on Saturday, July 26.

How to watch: On CBS News Minnesota via Pluto TV or the CBS News app.

The Aquatennial Torchlight Parade scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, was canceled due to forecasted severe weather in the area.

Note: The video above originally aired July 23, 2025.