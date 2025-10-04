How to watch Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings game for NFL Week 5

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Cleveland Browns at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. There are a number of ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

The Vikings, ostensibly the home team for Sunday's game, are on the tail end of an international back-to-back. In Dublin last weekend, they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-21. The Steelers sacked quarterback Carson Wentz six times and picked him off twice. The Vikings' defense failed to get a turnover and only put Aaron Rodgers on the ground twice.

Minnesota will once again be without starting QB J.J. McCarthy, as well as several starters on the offensive line.

The Browns are coming off a 34-10 beatdown by the Detroit Lions, and subsequently making a switch at quarterback. Rookie Dillon Gabriel will get his first career start against the Vikings. In limited, late-game action this season, Gabriel has completed 3-of-4 passes for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Browns and Vikings in London.

How can you watch the Vikings vs. the Browns on cable?

Fox will carry the game locally. It will air on NFL Network in other markets. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Where can you stream the Browns vs. the Vikings?

Fans can stream Sunday's Browns-Vikings game on NFL+.

Browns vs. Vikings history

The Vikings are 11-5 all-time against the Browns, according to Pro Football Reference.

The last meeting between the two teams was 2021, when the Browns topped the Vikings 14-7 at U.S Bank Stadium.

These teams have met once before in London. In 2017, Minnesota beat Cleveland 33-16 at Twickenham Stadium.

The Vikings are 4-0 all-time in London.

Who is predicted to win Browns vs. Vikings?

The Vikings are 3.5-point favorites to win in Week 5.

What is the Vikings' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Minnesota's 2025 schedule:

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Oct. 19 at noon

Week 8: at Los Angeles Chargers, Oct. 23 at 7:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 9: at Detroit Lions, Nov. 2 at noon

Week 10: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 9 at noon

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Nov. 16 at noon

Week 12: at Green Bay Packers, Nov. 23 at noon

Week 13: at Seattle Seahawks, Nov. 30 at 3:05 p.m.

Week 14: vs. Washington Commanders, Dec. 7 at noon

Week 15: at Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 14 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: at New York Giants, Dec. 21 at noon

Week 17: vs. Lions, Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: vs. Packers, TBD

What is the Browns' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Cleveland's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 6: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Oct. 12 at noon

Week 7: vs. Miami Dolphins, Oct. 19 at noon

Week 8: at New England Patriots, Oct. 26 at noon

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: at New York Jets, Nov. 9 at noon

Week 11: vs. Ravens, Nov. 16 at 3:25 p.m.

Week 12: at Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 23 at 3:05 p.m.

Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 30 at noon

Week 14: vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 7 at noon

Week 15: at Bears, Dec. 14 at noon

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills, Dec. 21 at noon

Week 17: vs. Steelers, Dec. 28 at noon

Week 18: at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD