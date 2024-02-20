Eagan's Hope Breakfast Bar donating Tuesday's sales to families of fallen Burnsville first responders

Eagan’s Hope Breakfast Bar donating Tuesday’s sales to families of fallen Burnsville first respo

EAGAN, Minn. — Tuesday, Hope Breakfast Bar in Eagan is donating 100% of sales to the families of the first responders killed in Burnsville over the weekend.

Chef and owner of Purpose Restaurants Brian Ingram took to Facebook writing, "Prayers necessitate action." He went on to write, "We stand with you. Our hearts ache for the families of the three fallen heroes – Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth."

Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth were a part of the response to a domestic call at a home in Burnsville early Sunday morning. Officials said an armed man barricaded himself in a home along with several people, including seven children, then opened fire, killing the three first responders.

Tuesday night, Ingram also plans to be outside the Burnsville City Hall serving up free hot meals and prayers to first responders, their families and anyone in need as the community continues to grieve.

Ingram is known for giving back, having traveled to Turkey to help in relief efforts after a massive earthquake in 2023 and collecting supplies for victims after devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

Hope Breakfast Bar's Eagan location is located at 1012 Diffley Road and is open 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily Monday – Sunday.