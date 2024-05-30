How Target Center changes overnight between events

MINNEAPOLIS — When a Timberwolves game ends, another team is just getting started.

They get to work flipping Target Center for the next event.

It's a big undertaking for Target Center right now, because rarely do they ever have the Wolves and Lynx seasons overlapping, in addition to all the concerts that come through here.

But the excitement of times like this is what makes the job so fun.

Tom Reller joined the Target Center team as senior director of operations at one of the most memorable times.

"I started in October of 2003, '03/'04 is the last time they went to the Western Conference Finals," Reller said.

Reller has seen the arena change a lot over the last 20 years. For instance, changing the tunnel entrances from the corners to behind the hoops on each end, allowing for more seating. The main entrance has had a glow up, too, making it look a lot more modern with more natural light in the lobby.

"A lot of additions and changes and improvements and the team has come right along with that," Reller said.

But the fan experience might be one of the biggest changes in two decades.

"It's not just a court and a game anymore, it's a show," Reller said.

After one experience ends, another begins, and a new floor is laid down.

Lately, Reller and his team have been juggling two basketball seasons at the same time.

After Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, they had to immediately pull apart the Wolves court and build the Lynx court for a game the very next day.

"The magic happens over night," Reller said.

That also includes building up stages for concert tours.

And in 2010, Reller had the unique experience of transforming the floor into an ice rink for a University of Minnesota vs. Wisconsin matchup.

"Just having that wide variety and new challenges, new events and bigger shows, it's good stuff," Reller said.

It's why he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

After Thursday's game, Reller and his team will start changing out the court to get ready for a Lynx home game Friday against the Phoenix Mercury.