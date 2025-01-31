Watch CBS News
How salt on the sidewalk affects our pets

By Adam Del Rosso

EDINA, Minn. — Salt may seem harmless and a great way to melt ice, but a new movement is warning of its harmful impacts.

Officials in Edina, along with many communities across the country, are taking part in Winter Salt Week to highlight the issues salt creates for our furry friends and waterways.

"It can cause skin irritation or tummy issues (if ingested). In extreme cases, you should bring your dog into the vet," said Jessica Wilson, Edina's water resources manager. "You want to make sure you're storing packages properly. Or if it's really slushy snow, and they're eating it or if there are puddles of meltwater and they're drinking that, then that could be harmful."

Experts say alternatives like sand or kitty litter for traction are safer options, as well as using good old elbow grease to clear the snow with shovels. But if you have to use salt, a little goes a long way. Using too much can also lead to environmental impacts.

"[A small jar] is enough salt to pollute 900 gallons of water permanently. It's creating a saltwater condition in a freshwater landscape, so the aquatic organisms — it impacts their ability to reproduce if the water gets too salty," Wilson said.

