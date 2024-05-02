How March of Dimes is working to lower pregnancy-related complications for Black women

MINNEAPOLIS — More new mothers and babies die in the United States than in any other high-income country, and Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than White women.

But there's a local effort to close the equality gap.

Kiarra Story knows first-hand the challenges many women face during childbirth. She joined the March of Dimes after experiencing trauma during her low-risk pregnancy 12 years ago.

Kiarra had a plan: a natural birth, a Black female OBGYN, but a past-due-date pregnancy scatched it all.

"Once we made it into the OR, I was balling," she recalled. "I was scared. I'd never had surgery before this isn't something that I researched you know, I wasn't prepared and that really scared me and I knew the complications with C-section as well."

According to the March of Dimes, Black mothers are given C-sections at a 36% higher rate than White women.

Medica's Chief Clinical Officer says supporting March of Dimes is personal to him too.

"My wife who is an African American physician developed symptoms after giving birth," Dr. David Webster said. "She went and saw a physician and knew something was wrong, even used some of the medical terms . . . she was told 'you're okay everything was fine.'"

During a second visit his wife was told again, everything was fine, but five days later, Webster said she was gasping for breath.

Every year the March of Dimes raises money with its March for Babies event at the Mall of America.

"I push all my folks whether they are CEO or small business owners to be on board get on board," said Karl O. Benson with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

Phi Beta Sigma — a historically Black fraternity is raising funds to help close the equity gap and spread awareness.

"All the different partnerships and all the different connections, relationships and sponsorships that we have and bringing everybody on board to support March of Dimes," said Benson.

The March of Dimes "March for Babies" is May 11 at the Mall of America.