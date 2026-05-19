We call them lawmakers for a reason; they create, then debate and vote on whether a bill becomes law. But occasionally, the people make that decision when they vote in November.

How is a state ballot measure created in Minnesota?

There's only one way it happens in Minnesota, and that's changing the state's constitution.

"In order to do a constitutional amendment, what you have to have is a majority of both the (Minnesota) house and the senate to say we want to pose a constitutional amendment, then that would go on the ballot," David Schultz, an expert on constitutional law, said.

One of the most notable in recent Minnesota history was in 2012, when voters rejected a constitutional amendment to make marriage between only a man and a woman.

"In theory, it ought to be something that is so important that we think it ought to be part of the constitution," said Schultz.

Other states don't need their legislators to create a state ballot measure. The people can propose a law to vote on or propose getting rid of one.

"Initiative" is when citizens put a new statute or constitutional amendment on the ballot. "Referendum" is when citizens vote to uphold or reject a law enacted by their legislature. Twenty-six states and Washington, D.C., allow some form of citizen-initiated state ballot measures. Wisconsin, like Minnesota, does not.

There have been 217 constitutional amendments placed on the ballot in Minnesota's history. Only six have happened since the year 2000.

There was a much higher frequency in Minnesota's early years. There were 26 proposed constitutional amendments in the 1870s and 32 in the 1910s.

"I think early in statehood it was still correcting mistakes or adjusting things from the original constitution," said Schultz.

You can see the full list of proposed constitutional amendments on the Minnesota Legislature website.

Often, an amendment received more "yes" votes than "no" votes, but it was still rejected.

"If you decide not to vote on that amendment, the decision not to vote is treated like a 'no' vote," said Schultz.

The warning is written on the ballot stating, "Failure to vote on a constitutional amendment will have the same effect as voting no on the amendment."

In order to pass, the amendment must receive a majority of all those voting in the election, not just a majority of those voting on the amendment question.

Three times there was a proposed amendment to make initiative and referendum part of Minnesota's constitution, most recently in 1980. All three times it was rejected despite getting more yes votes than no.

The last constitutional amendment Minnesotans passed was in 2024. It extended the dedication of lottery revenue to the state's Environment and Natural Resources Fund.