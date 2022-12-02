Good Question: How do airlines get the bags from one city to the next?

MINNEAPOLIS – This holiday season, one million pieces of checked luggage will come through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

It's a tremendous process to make sure all those bags get to their right spot on time. So, how do airlines get the bags from one city to the next? Good Question. Delta Air Lines showed our Heather Brown how it all works.

A bag's journey begins with Madia Tariq and her team. The combination of the flight number, the bag tag, the travelers full name and confirmation number is all stored in a chip.

The bag then comes downstairs to Delta's main bag room. There are scanners all along the seven miles or so of conveyor belts, and the bags are automatically pushed to the right cart.

Delta says it mishandles two out of every thousand bags. Sometimes there's a jam, bag tags can rip off, or human error could put it in the wrong cart.

But with ramp agents like 41-year Delta veteran Vince Bennett at the helm, that rarely happens. If it's a transfer bag, Bennett will put those in the transfer cart, which is then driven straight to the plane.

Transfer bags are loaded in one spot, final destination luggage in another, and priority bags go in last.

When bags go off the plane, they take a two- to three-minute drive to the bag room. The cart pulls up the belt, the bags go on, and then they come right to the travelers in the baggage claim area.

Delta says that if they do mishandle a bag, they can almost always find it with their chip technology. That technology means you can follow your bag, too, through the Delta app.