How can you gain more confidence for DIY projects?

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Summer projects around the house are a staple of the season. Figuring out which ones to tackle yourself versus hiring a professional can be tough for beginners.

We wanted to know: How can we gain more confidence to do-it-yourself projects? Good Question.

Standing outside Kendall's Ace Hardware, Mina Windau described herself as "fairly confident" when it comes to DIY projects, especially woodworking.

"I built an end table, a TV table, just all on my own with reclaimed wood," she said.

Meanwhile, Dan Jambor purchased a pump for condensation from a furnace. He planned on installing it himself.

"For me, do-it-yourself stuff just started with car repairs," he said.

Linnea Henrickson is the program coordinator for the Minnesota Tool Library. It has locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis, offering classes, open workspace, and the chance for members to borrow more than 8,000 tools.

"I have still have a lot to learn, and that's been a really cool part of this job," she said.

Why can DIY be intimidating?

"There are a lot of tools, especially power tools that people may not have grown up with or had experience with before," Henrickson said.

Lack of knowledge and equipment, or fear of messing up a project can stymie attempts to do-it-yourself. Catherine Schneider and Chris Durfee are volunteers at the library who also teach classes for beginners hoping to become handier.

How can we gain more confidence to DIY? It starts with the tools needed for the project.

"What's great about the tool library is that you have the exact tool you need. That makes the job so much easier," said Schneider.

After getting the necessary tools, Durfee said to give yourself ample time.

"Don't start your project on a Sunday evening. If it's a weekend project, start it on a Friday because you'll probably have to hit the hardware store a few times," he said.

Online tutorials are a huge help, especially on YouTube. There are countless videos where you can watch someone complete the exact project you're working on.

"Places like YouTube can be a great starting resource, but oftentimes they'll get one thing wrong or miss something," said Henrickson.

That's where taking a class, like those offered at the tool library, can be beneficial. Not only to gain experience with tools but to have someone to pepper with questions along the way.

"I think starting small is also a really good idea," said Schneider. "Do something well within your comfort range or right on the edge of your comfort range," added Durfee.

The Minnesota Tool Library hosts classes weekly, often in the evening or on weekends. A few coming up include drywall finishing and repair, and exterior painting. To learn more about the classes or getting a membership, click here.