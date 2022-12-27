Good Question: How can we be more productive at work during the holidays?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's the time of year when productivity at work often takes a back seat.

Many people have other priorities, and that can make focusing at the office tough.

So, how can we be more productive at work during the holiday season? Good Question. Jeff Wagner shares some tips to help you finish the year strong.

Create a list or goal sheet of what you want to get done before the new year. It can help you figure out which tasks are most important to finish.

Limit distractions where you can. From conversations in the office, to the barrage of notifications in your pocket.

Get organized. That could mean tidying up your desk area or clearing that overloaded email inbox. A clean workspace might help you work better.

Take a break from work. It could make you more efficient at it. Being mentally stretched so thin around the holidays can hurt employee productivity.

Allow staff to work remotely. This can also help productivity since they will be able to finish tasks without feeling the need to take as much time off.