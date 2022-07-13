Watch CBS News
Local News

Houston's International Owl Center has a new ambassador, a 7-week-old burrowing owl

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Houston’s International Owl Center has a new ambassador, a 7-week-old burrowing owl
Houston’s International Owl Center has a new ambassador, a 7-week-old burrowing owl 00:32

HOUSTON, Minn. -- The International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota has a new ambassador.

Who, you ask? 

Her name is Bea and she's a 7-week-old burrowing owl.

The owl center has posted videos on Facebook, showing Bea's flexible neck and another when she was 4 weeks old, curiously looking at a worm.

When she first arrived at the center, she needed to quarantine for a week. But she's now greeting visitors.

More information on the International Owl Center's website

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 8:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.