Houston's International Owl Center has a new ambassador, a 7-week-old burrowing owl
HOUSTON, Minn. -- The International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota has a new ambassador.
Who, you ask?
Her name is Bea and she's a 7-week-old burrowing owl.
The owl center has posted videos on Facebook, showing Bea's flexible neck and another when she was 4 weeks old, curiously looking at a worm.
When she first arrived at the center, she needed to quarantine for a week. But she's now greeting visitors.
More information on the International Owl Center's website.
