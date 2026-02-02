2 seniors killed in blast, fire at housing complex near Duluth Airport, official say

Two senior citizens were killed in an explosion Saturday evening at a housing complex just south of Duluth International Airport in Hermantown, Minnesota.

City officials say they were alerted around 6:21 p.m. to the blast at a six-unit building in the Green Acres housing development, located south of U.S. Highway 53 near Lavaque Road.

Two residents were killed in the explosion: 89-year-old Gayle Nelsen and 88-year-old Joan Wisneski.

Officials say the explosion damaged "adjacent buildings," with development residents evacuated to Hermantown City Hall. Most were able to return to their homes around midnight Sunday.

Several fire departments — including crews from Duluth, Proctor and Fredenberg — assisted with battling the resulting blaze.

"The building where the explosion and fire occurred is a total loss, and the closest units in neighboring buildings are not yet safe for residents to return," officials said.

The investigation into the blast and fire is being led by the State Fire Marshal's office.