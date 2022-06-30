Hourslong standoff ends in St. Paul, 1 in custody
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A standoff that began early Thursday morning in St. Paul ended with a man in custody.
St. Paul police say officers responded to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West around 6:50 a.m.
A 51-year-old suspect allegedly shot at his 50-year-old girlfriend. He missed his shot and she made it to safety, but he barricaded himself inside his apartment.
He was taken into custody without incident around 11 a.m., after a SWAT team entered the apartment. There was a handgun and a shotgun at the scene, police say.
The man is currently in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault.
Local Domestic Violence Resources
Women's Advocates
www.wadvocates.org
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284
St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project
https://www.stpaulintervention.org
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824
Minnesota Day One
www.dayoneservices.org
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111
Esperanza United
esperanzaunited.org
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.
For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
