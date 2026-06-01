3 Hopkins district schools release students early due to "potential threat," officials say

Officials in the Twin Cities' Hopkins School District say students in some of its schools were released early Monday afternoon "out of an abundance of caution" following a phone call that was "interpreted as a potential threat."

District leaders say the call came into Hopkins High School's main office Monday, leading to a decision made with city police to place the school and two others — North Middle School and Tanglen Elementary — on a "secure hold," with exterior doors "locked and secured" and limited "movement within the building" while students continue their studies.

The schools also began letting students out early in a "staggered release," with high school students who drove released around 1:30 p.m., and bus riders and all others from the schools starting at 2 p.m.

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This story will be updated.