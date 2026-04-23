Hoop Habits opens new basketball training center in Minnetonka to develop athletes on and off court

One of Minnesota's fastest-growing basketball training organizations is expanding with a new facility to develop athletes on and off the court.

On Thursday, Hoop Habits cut the ribbon on its brand new 41,000-square-foot training center in Minnetonka, marking a major step forward for the program founder, Anthony Tucker.

The new space expands on the organization's original location in Edina and features multiple courts, specialized training and additional programming.

Tucker, a Twin Cities native and graduate of Minnetonka High School, says the moment is "special."

"I've played all over the world but being able to come home and do it where it all started for me is special for me," said Tucker.

Joining Tucker in building this program is Chris Carr, a former NBA player and longtime mentor to Tucker. Carr serves as the program's Head of Strategic Partnerships and represents a full-circle moment.

"I've known Anthony since he was fourteen," said Carr. "Had the opportunity to coach him, mentor him, coach him, train him all the way through high school, college and his professional career. "

The bond and the experience the two share is felt on and off the court.

"The things I was able to take from him, it's something I'm trying to give back as well," said Tucker.

"It's been great to be a part of his life and have him be a part of mine," said Carr.

Carr and Tucker say that their experiences at the highest levels of the game shape how they approach working with young athletes.

"Being able to share my experiences but also being able to talk about all the components that go into being successful, whether that be academics, nutrition, mindset training," said Tucker.

The facility is designed to go beyond normal basketball training skills, such as sports performance training, nutrition coaching, recruiting and NIL guidance and financial literacy education.

"We have an opportunity to be highly impactful," said Carr. "It's teaching each and every athlete how to set a systematic view of how you go about preparation and having an understanding of who you are as an athlete and a person."

For Tucker, the mission remains rooted in helping the next generation achieve their goals.

"Seeing people achieve the things they want to achieve and knowing you have a hand in it, helping them get there. None of it happens without the work they put in," said Tucker.

Hoop Habits' grand opening events continue on Friday for an open house.