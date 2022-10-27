Home shot at in Brooklyn Park, none injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a house was hit by gunfire early Thursday, but no one inside the home was hurt.
Officers from the city's police department responded to the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue North on reports of shots fired.
Residents in a nearby home told officers their house had been shot, but none of them had been struck.
Police believe the home was targeted, and are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.