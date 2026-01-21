As home heating costs are expected to rise, more Minnesotans are turning to Salvation Army for help

Minnesota's latest blast of bitter cold comes as home heating costs are expected to rise more than 9% this winter.

The average monthly electricity bill has jumped nearly 30% from about $121 in 2021 to $156 in 2025. That squeeze is pushing more families to the brink.

Rising natural gas prices, growing demand from data centers, aging infrastructure and regional capacity constraints are all driving costs higher according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

About one in six U.S. households is already behind on utility bills. As winter cold deepens, the Salvation Army says the calls for help are overwhelming.

"Our phones are ringing a lot. The most things that we're helping with right now, of course, are the utility bills for electric in the Twin Cities. But whenever we go out of Twin Cities, it's that propane and gas," said Ana Gonzalez, divisional HeatShare coordinator with the Salvation Army. "Especially when that weather that we've been experiencing, that propane is used up, especially in three months, that's over $1,000 easy per household."

Minnesota's Energy Assistance Program helps income-qualified households pay heating costs and even furnace repairs. But for many, that help runs out.

"We are a last resort program. People come to us after they've gone to energy assistance and the county, and a lot of times when they run out, we're the only option left," said Gonzalez.

Last year alone, HeatShare provided $500,000 in emergency help after government aid was exhausted.

"I started this position five years ago, and since it's just been the most steady incline of assistance needed. So absolutely, the need is only growing," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said even stable households are one emergency away from losing heat, and she doesn't expect demand to slow anytime soon.

"I've seen bills that — I've been here 10 years — bigger than I have ever seen, and I just don't see that getting better anytime soon," she said.

Minnesota's Cold Weather Rule protects gas and electric customers from shutoff between Oct. 1 and April 30. But you must contact your utility company to set up a plan.

For more information on the Salvation Army HeatShare Program, click here.