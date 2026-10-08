Home designed by iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright now on the market

If you've ever wanted to own a house designed by a famous architect, now is your chance.

A 75-year-old Minneapolis home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright is on the market.

"This is fun. This does not feel like a job here. This has been a fun process," said David Stickney of Stickney Real Estate.

The 2,500-square-foot home on Burnham Boulevard is the first Frank Lloyd Wright home David Stickney has ever worked with. He knows it's a rare opportunity for a realtor. And as he looks to sell it, he's getting a history lesson.

"This is not one you would want to replicate today. Just with the cost to build and the materials that were used," said Stickney.

Built in 1951, it's on the market for nearly $2.5 million dollars, and it comes with three bathrooms and three bedrooms and some of Wright's typical features- like a massive fireplace, built-in furniture, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The home also has a walk-out terrace which overlooks Cedar Lake. And it plays into Wright's style of designing with humanity and the environment in mind.

"You really feel like you are one with nature at this property," said Stickney.

Inside, visitors can't help but notice angles at every turn.

"Different ceiling heights. You'll notice even the walls will taper in as they go up higher," said Stickney.

But there are also features that aren't usually part of a Frank Lloyd Wright design.

"In the fact that it features cull marble and western larch interior paneling which was typically used on the exterior of homes," said Stickney.

The owner has modernized with a new garage, new roof, and new HVAC improvements, while also going to great depths to keep Wright's iconic work, intact.

"It's unlike anything I've ever worked on here in the cities," said Stickney. "Really viewing this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The home is one of more than 1,000 structures designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

It's also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

