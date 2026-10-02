Minneapolis home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright up for sale for $2.5M

A Minneapolis home designed by the legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright is up for sale for nearly $2.5 million.

The home, which was built in 1951 and overlooks Cedar Lake, showcases some of Wright's signatures, including floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings and a central fireplace.

Spacecrafting

It was designed for the president of a foundry and manufacturing company, Henry Neils and his wife Frieda.

They commissioned Wright, who was able to use unusual building materials due to Neils' family connections, according to the city. Wright had never used marble before, and the home features aluminium-framed windows and larch, a very durable wood, for some interior paneling.

Spacecrafting

The three bedroom, three bathroom home is on the National Register of Historic Places. The house has since been modernized with the addition of a two-car garage and an HVAC system, according to the listing.