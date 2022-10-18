Hit-and-run victim's family asks driver who fled to come forward: "Kyle did not deserve this"

SAVAGE, Minn. – A Minnesota family is hurting as they wait for answers about the hit-and-run crash that put their son in the hospital.

Kyle Wong has been in a coma for nearly two months. He suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in the crash and has had several surgeries.

"My wife and I are going to the hospital seven days a week," said Ken Wong, Kyle's father. "Life has been upside down, and Kyle did not deserve this."

Wong was driving home this summer on Highway 13 in Savage when someone in a Dodge Ram pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into Kyle's driver's side. The pickup driver and their passenger ran from the scene.

Kyle Wong Alyssa Wong

"To the driver that hit Kyle: please step forward," Ken said. "The driver made a mistake and needs to accept the consequences."

Wong graduated from the University of Minnesota this spring and was about to start a new job. Now, that next, exciting chapter of his life is on hold.

"I miss Kyle a lot," Ken said. "I miss his smile."

Alyssa Wong, Kyle's sister, asks anyone with information about the crash to reach out to the Minnesota State Patrol.

"[Kyle] is so smart, very active, witty, funny, jokester," Alyssa said. "Him and I, we would roast each other all the time as siblings."

Alyssa and Ken Wong CBS

The best hope for Kyle's recovery, his family says, is a facility in Colorado that specializes in brain injuries, but insurance denied coverage.

The Wongs have raised more than $115,000 to try to get him there.

"We're just waiting for him to wake up and recognize us," Alyssa said.

Troopers still have not identified the hit-and-run driver.