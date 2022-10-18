Watch CBS News
Hit-and-run victim's family asks driver who fled to come forward: "Kyle did not deserve this"

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

SAVAGE, Minn. – A Minnesota family is hurting as they wait for answers about the hit-and-run crash that put their son in the hospital.

Kyle Wong has been in a coma for nearly two months. He suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in the crash and has had several surgeries.

"My wife and I are going to the hospital seven days a week," said Ken Wong, Kyle's father. "Life has been upside down, and Kyle did not deserve this."

Wong was driving home this summer on Highway 13 in Savage when someone in a Dodge Ram pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into Kyle's driver's side. The pickup driver and their passenger ran from the scene.

"To the driver that hit Kyle: please step forward," Ken said. "The driver made a mistake and needs to accept the consequences."

Wong graduated from the University of Minnesota this spring and was about to start a new job. Now, that next, exciting chapter of his life is on hold.

"I miss Kyle a lot," Ken said. "I miss his smile."

Alyssa Wong, Kyle's sister, asks anyone with information about the crash to reach out to the Minnesota State Patrol.

"[Kyle] is so smart, very active, witty, funny, jokester," Alyssa said. "Him and I, we would roast each other all the time as siblings."

The best hope for Kyle's recovery, his family says, is a facility in Colorado that specializes in brain injuries, but insurance denied coverage.

The Wongs have raised more than $115,000 to try to get him there.

"We're just waiting for him to wake up and recognize us," Alyssa said.

Troopers still have not identified the hit-and-run driver.

