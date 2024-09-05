Woman hit man on scooter in Minneapolis hit-and-run, taunted his daughter online, charges say

MINNEAPOLIS — An Arizona woman and her sister face charges after a hit-and-run in Minneapolis, which killed a man riding a scooter. Documents also say the woman taunted the victim's daughter online, saying that she would never get caught.

According to the criminal complaint, the 25-year-old woman was driving on Fremont Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. on July 29 when she hit the man on the motorized scooter. The man suffered severe injuries and died a few days later.

Surveillance camera video from the scene shows the crash, the charges say. The woman and two passengers — one of whom was her sister — got out of the car. The two passengers threw away several liquor bottles into the bushes, documents say. The driver then also removed the back license plate from the car and ran from the scene, according to the charges.

According to the crash data retrieval system in the car, the SUV was traveling between 78 and 83 mph at the time of the crash, court documents say. Cell phone data also showed that the sister wanted the driver to "hit the wood" — a slang term for smoking marijuana — that day.

Charges say that a few weeks after the crash, the victim's adult daughter contacted police, who said that the driver of the car had been harassing her on the phone and on social media, saying that she would never get caught. The daughter learned that the driver and her sister had fled to Las Vegas.

Officers then talked with a witness who had spoken with the sisters, because they wanted help with their situation. They had met at a restaurant in Las Vegas, the charges say, and the driver had admitted she was driving drunk and struck a man on a motorcycle. She then showed the witness Facebook posts and a video that was posted by the victim's family about the incident, and bragged that she reported the post and got it taken down.

The driver was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Her sister faces one count of aiding an offender.

Documents say that officials do not know the whereabouts of the sisters.