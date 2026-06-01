Police investigating hit-and-run in Maplewood that left man seriously injured

Police in Maplewood, Minnesota, are investigating a hit-and-run crash that officials say left a 37-year-old man seriously injured on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the collision at the intersection of McCarrons Boulevard and Rice Street around 9:14 p.m. Officials said they found the man with "significant injuries" lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital and, as of Monday afternoon, is in critical condition.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw a dark colored pickup truck traveling northbound on Rice Street hit the man and then leave the area, according to officials.

Investigators later obtained video of the suspect vehicle arriving at the Cub Foods on County Road B West a few minutes after the crash, officials said.

Officials in Maplewood, Minnesota, suspect the pickup truck shown above is involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened at the intersection of Rice Street and McCarrons Boulevard on May 30, 2026. City of Maplewood

Police said the suspect briefly went into the grocery store, made a purchase, left the establishment and then drove away around 9:28 p.m.

Officials in Maplewood, Minnesota, said the suspect, shown above, in a hit-and-run crash that happened during the night of May 30, 2026, entered a Cub Foods on County Road B West a few minutes after the incident. City of Maplewood

As of Monday evening, the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to email Lt. Michael Hoemke with the Maplewood Police Department or call him at 651-249-2605.