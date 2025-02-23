Texas woman killed in wrong-way crash near Minnesota-North Dakota border

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Texas late Saturday evening.

According to the crash report, a 28-year-old man from Moorhead, Minnesota, had been driving a Toyota Tundra northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 75 in Oakport Township just before 7 p.m. That's when his vehicle collided head-on with a Jeep Compass.

The driver of the Jeep, a 43-year-old woman from Ennis, Texas, died in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of the Toyota did not suffer any injuries.

The crash report says alcohol may have been involved in the crash, but no additional details were provided.

The state patrol is expected to release the identity of the driver who died on Sunday night.

Oakport Township is about seven miles north of Moorhead, near the Minnesota-North Dakota border.