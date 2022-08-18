Watch CBS News
Highway 7 near Silver lake closed for "several hours" due to crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SILVER LAKE, Minn. -- A stretch of highway west of the Twin Cities will be closed for "several hours" due to a crash, officials said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Highway 7 is closed just west of Silver Lake.

Traffic is being rerouted to local roads, and MnDOT encouraged drivers to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 11:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

