Highway 7 near Silver lake closed for "several hours" due to crash
SILVER LAKE, Minn. -- A stretch of highway west of the Twin Cities will be closed for "several hours" due to a crash, officials said.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Highway 7 is closed just west of Silver Lake.
Traffic is being rerouted to local roads, and MnDOT encouraged drivers to find alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
