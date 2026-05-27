Work begins Wednesday on multiyear construction project to make Highway 65 safer

Crews will finally break ground and start work Wednesday on a Twin Cities road construction project years in the making.

The project will impact Highway 65 in Blaine, Minnesota, from 97th Avenue to 125th Avenue. It will eliminate several of the most dangerous intersections in the state.

Crews will build bridges to carry Highway 65 over cross streets, with some roundabouts below.

The cost is $170 million to improve safety, mobility and traffic flow along one of the region's busiest corridors.

The city of Blaine said Highway 65 carries the same amount of daily traffic through the city as Interstate 35W. The goal is to make the highway safer and more efficient for the thousands of drivers who rely on it every day.

Construction on the project is expected to continue until 2030.