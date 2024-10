MINNETONKA, Minn. — A stretch of highway in the west metro is closed Saturday night due to a serious crash, transportation officials said.

The westbound side of Highway 12 will be closed at the Interstate 494/Interstate 394 interchange until about 11:30 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it is investigating the crash and advised drivers to find a different route.

This is a developing story.