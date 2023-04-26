Hibbing PD: 3 high schoolers shot "gel blaster gun" at kids outside elementary school

HIBBING, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after three high school students in Hibbing allegedly shot at multiple kids outside an elementary school with a toy gun.

According to Hibbing police, the incident occurred early Monday afternoon at Lincoln Elementary. Officers responded to the report that a vehicle drove by and occupants used a gel blaster gun to shoot at kids on the playground.

The report said the toy gun used was a gel blaster that shoots "orbeez," which are water beads.

Police say no injuries were reported to the responding officers.

According to police, officers located a suspect vehicle shortly after the incident and identified three juvenile suspects in the vehicle as Hibbing High School students.

"The police department would like the public to know we take incidents like this very seriously," police said.

Police said charges are possible following the investigation.