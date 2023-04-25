Blaine police: No bomb found after report of suspicious package left on school bus

BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police say a school bus needed to be searched by a bomb squad Tuesday after the report of a suspicious package.

According to police, officers were dispatched around noon to the American Student Transportation bus garage, located on the 1800 block of Radisson Road.

There, officers learned students from a local school had been taken to an area business for a field trip and were dropped off. The bus, which had the student's belongings, had been then driven back to the bus garage.

According to police, a third-party report was made to one of the chaperones on the field trip that a student left a backpack on the bus and said it "could turn into a bomb."

Police say they then immediately evacuated the bus garage and nearby businesses, with road access also closed in the area.

The Minneapolis Bomb Squad and U.S. Marshall's Office responded and assisted.

Meanwhile, police say investigators located the student who had made the initial comment and determined it was "taken out of context" and there was no bomb-like device on the bus.

The Minneapolis Bomb Squad searched the bus, utilizing an x-ray scan, and confirmed that there were no explosives.

No charges will be filed in this incident, police said.