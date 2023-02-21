"He's really explosive": Carson Eichhorst, born with one arm, leads Willmar High's wrestling team to state

WILLMAR, Minn. – It was a fun weekend for the Willmar High School wrestling team. The Cardinals won an exciting section championship match over their big rival, Bemidji, to advance to the state tournament. But that's just part of the story.

The Cardinals got a pin at heavyweight to advance to state. Coach Ed Oehlers is Willmar's wrestling coach.

"All of the sudden it's like 'yeah!' Because he flips him over and seals it with a pin, and it's just a ton of excitement," Oehlers said.

But this is a sport where the lower weight classes are just as important as the upper ones.

Carson Eichhorst, a 120-pound junior, is known for a variety of devastating moves. And he does them all with one arm.

"The single leg, snapdown, gator roll, assassin," Carson said.

Wilfredo Chavez is his teammate.

"He's really explosive. You know, it's always fun to wrestle him. You never know what's gonna happen, he's really good," Chavez said.

Carson's parents, Brandon and Rachel say doctors were as surprised as they were when he was born without a right arm. But it didn't take them long to realize he was going to be just fine.

"When he was young it seemed like he was always kind of super speed," Brandon said. "He's probably the most determined kid that I know."

"Very, very proud," Rachel said.

Carson Eichhorst CBS

And they should be. Carson split time between varsity and junior varsity this year and won a pretty big tournament in Hutchinson.

"I remember watching him in the youth and you'd be like, 'Wow, how are we even gonna teach some stuff and accommodate for this kid?'" Oehlers said. "But he picked [up] so much and was self driven and stuff and picked up naturally. He actually probably taught us more."

Carson's success goes beyond the wrestling mat. In the fall, he's a goalkeeper on the soccer team. And in the spring, he also throws the shot put, discus and high jump – all while carrying a 3.9 GPA. But wrestling might be his favorite.

"On the mat he just works hard. Great teammate," Wilfredo said.

"There are a lot of moves where you're required to use two hands, so I have to find my way around it," Carson said.

And he has. Carson has been "successfully improvising" his entire life. Now he and his teammates can put down section champs on that long list of accomplishments.

"Just keep pushing through. It gets easier once you get past the barrier," Carson said.

Carson is also known for his volunteering and for being the ultimate team player. He even goes up or down a weight class to help his teammates.

Willmar will wrestle in the state tournament one week from Thursday.