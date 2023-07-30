Sheriff: Motorcycle crash victim's phone or watch alerted first responders to accident site near Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Smart technology alerted first responders to a Hermantown man who had been seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash Saturday north of Duluth.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. on Pequaywan Lake Road. While emergency personnel were en route, another driver found the 33-year-old victim in a ditch.

The sheriff's office says the man's smartphone or smartwatch automatically notified 911.

He is being treated for life-threatening injuries at St. Luke's Hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.