Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Sheriff: Motorcycle crash victim's phone or watch alerted first responders to accident site near Duluth

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 29, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 29, 2023 01:20

DULUTH, Minn. – Smart technology alerted first responders to a Hermantown man who had been seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash Saturday north of Duluth.

MORE NEWS: Police say 2-year-old boy abducted in Becker found safe after standoff, suspect arrested

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. on Pequaywan Lake Road. While emergency personnel were en route, another driver found the 33-year-old victim in a ditch.

The sheriff's office says the man's smartphone or smartwatch automatically notified 911.

MORE NEWS: Seeds to grow weed available for sale starting Aug. 1, when recreational marijuana is legal

He is being treated for life-threatening injuries at St. Luke's Hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 4:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.