Police: 2-year-old boy abducted in Becker found safe after standoff, suspect arrested

BECKER, Minn. -- More details have been revealed as to what prompted an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old boy, who was later found safe.

According to police, officers on Saturday night were dispatched to a reported domestic assault on the 12000 block of Rolling Ridge Road in Becker. When they arrived, officers located a female victim who had been assaulted. The suspect had already left in the victim's vehicle - along with a 2-year-old boy.

MORE NEWS: 11 arrested during undercover operation in St. Paul, 4 trafficking victims recovered

Police say the suspect - a 41-year-old man - has a court order barring him from contacting the boy.

At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a homeowner in Baxter called the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, reporting that there were lights on in a shed and that they saw movement inside. Officials say the suspect has ties to the residence. Baxter is about 80 miles northwest of Becker.

Officers arrived, set up a perimeter and began negotiating with the suspect. After over several hours of negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody.

The boy was also found safe and the AMBER Alert was canceled.

The suspect is in custody at Crow Wing County Jail for pending charges that include domestic assault, order for protection violation, threats of violence, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

WCCO does not typically name suspects unless they are formally charged.

Local Domestic Violence Resources



Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.