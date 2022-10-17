Here's how to protect your yard and garden as temps fall

MINNEAPOLIS – If you haven't done so already, grab your pumpkins - and take them inside!

The first widespread freeze hit our region overnight and is expected to linger a few nights.

Mother Earth Gardens in northeast Minneapolis covered their pumpkins and plants Sunday ahead of the freeze. If you have any unplanted items, those should also come inside.

They say mums should also be covered, while perennials, kale and other herbs will likely be OK this week.

As for all the leaves, use them as mulch around your plants this winter, and don't forget to water before.

"The slow, deep water of all the trees and the shrubs and your perennials would be a really good gift," said Marsha Frey of Mother Earth Gardens. "And then to mulch all those perennials after you water."

Click here to see the University of Minnesota Extension's helpful "Fall Yard and Garden Checklist."