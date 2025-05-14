Watch CBS News
Herbivorous Butcher in northeast Minneapolis temporarily closed due to fire

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

A popular vegan butcher shop in northeast Minneapolis is temporarily closed after a fire.

The owners of the Herbivorous Butcher say they are "heartbroken." According to a social media post, flames in the building prompted the fire department to flood the kitchen.

"Everything is now a mess. We're still taking it all in — and figuring out what's next," the post goes on to say.

The shop in the St. Anthony neighborhood is closing all operations, including local store and delivery services. Owners say they'll assess the damage and start to rebuild.

The Herbivorous Butcher is the country's first vegan butcher shop. The culinary team experiments with natural seasonings, sauces, and other flavors to achieve the texture they seek.

