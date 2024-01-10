Hennepin County working overtime to help homeless population as temperatures plummet

MINNEAPOLIS — Imagine trying to sleep outside when it feels like 20 below. This weekend, hundreds of people in the Twin Cities metro will have to do just that.

Hennepin County's street outreach team is working overtime, including Randy Flowers, making sure no one gets left out in the cold.

Inside Hope Avenue, a day shelter for those experiencing homelessness, the work was ramping up.

Every Wednesday, Flowers said the street outreach team meets with clients looking to get connected with resources.

"What we do is give them the tools that's necessary for them to be housed," he said. As well as options for warming centers and shelters.

The dangerously cold wind chills expected this weekend sent many to Hope Avenue for resources.

"These types of places are vital to people to just living," Flowers said. "Since I've been here, I've been working non-stop."

In the last definitive count, Hennepin County had at least 469 people sleeping outside.

With the need apparent, connecting people is crucial.

"We have pamphlets passed out daily to clients where warming spots are at," he said. "Tell them where they can go for boots, clothing and food.

As well as passing out bus passes for people just needing the relief.

Additional Hennepin County shelter beds became available at the start of the year, bringing total capacity to 900 beds.

More importantly, Flowers said with temperatures plummeting, they've ramped up outreach to save lives.

For more information on warming options, click here. You can also call the Hennepin Shelter Hotline at 612-204-8200.