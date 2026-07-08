Hennepin County Master Gardener Tour is an opportunity to learn from botanical experts

Attention all green thumbs — or those who want to be!

The Hennepin County, Minnesota, master gardeners are gearing up for their big annual garden tour on Saturday.

Rachel Olson is one of those master gardeners. Her front yard in Bloomington isn't your ordinary yard. Instead, she converted it into an elaborate garden filled with beautiful flowers, a little pond and her specialty — fruits.

"The education station at my yard is growing fruit, and I have I think over 40 different varieties of fruit," Olson said.

Pears, apples, grapes and peaches are just some of the few fruits that grow in her backyard. And you'll be able to see them all for yourself on Hennepin County's Master Gardener Learning Garden Tour.

"We have gardens that are focused on native plants and pollinators, container gardening. There's one that is a focus of cut flowers, which is very unique and something that we haven't had on the tour before," said Allen Sommerfeld, the Learning Garden Tour's Co-Chair.

Olson's garden is just one of ten stops across the county that you can check out on the self-guided tour. Not only will each garden have a different style, but also a different topic you can learn about at their education station.

"I think it gives us inspiration and we're always learning something. I think that's the great part about the Master Gardener program is that we're trying to educate ourselves and then in turn educate the public as well," Sommerfeld said.

"I spend way more time out here than than I did when I had a lawn. And I just I have a lot of joy coming out here and picking and just being in my yard in nature, and I want to share that with other people," added Olson.

The tour runs from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday and will go on rain or shine. Tickets are $15.