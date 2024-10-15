Hennepin County celebrates big win in fight against veteran homelessness

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County says it has effectively ended veteran homelessness.

State leaders, lawmakers and county social workers gathered to share the news on Tuesday morning at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis.

It's a milestone that puts Minnesota on track to become the fourth state to reach that goal in every county, and makes Hennepin County the largest entity in the state to achieve the goal.

It doesn't mean there aren't veterans currently facing homelessness, or that more won't struggle with finding permanent shelter in the future.

It instead means veteran homelessness is considered rare, brief and non-reoccurring.

It's called a "functional zero" designation, which is determined by several federal agencies.

Since February 2023, veteran homelessness has been cut in half and chronic veteran homelessness is down by 92%.

Angela Conley, commissioner of Hennepin County's 4th District, says this is a huge achievement.

"Housing is the fundamental root of how we take care of people, especially our veterans," Conley said. "Housing is the fundamental root of how a person is able to make it through the day. It's how a person is able to keep employment, keep food on the table. Housing is first, and that is what Hennepin County has prioritized."

In honor of the achievement, Gov. Tim Walz declared Tuesday "Veteran Homelessness Prevention and Awareness Day in Minnesota."