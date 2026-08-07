Hennepin County deputy gets stayed judgment in domestic assault that prompted hospital lockdown

A Hennepin County deputy who pleaded guilty to domestic assault in February received a stay of adjudication at his sentencing Friday, according to court records.

The decision means 30-year-old Dillon Field will be placed on probation for one year. If he successfully completes the probation, his case will be dismissed. Field pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor domestic assault as part of a deal that dismissed a fifth-degree assault charge against him.

Charging documents said Field was yelling at his wife while she was giving birth at a hospital, and shoved his mother-in-law as she was trying to get a nurse.

His wife told officers that she had been living with her mother, as Field had been both physically and emotionally abusive. She had told Field that he could come to the hospital on the condition that he behave, charges say. However, when he arrived, he immediately got verbally aggressive, she told officers.

Field's interactions with staff and his wife prompted the hospital to go into lockdown, the charges said.

When he was charged, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said he was on administrative leave amid an ongoing internal investigation.

Field was also ordered to perform 16 hours of community service, complete a domestic violence course and attend counseling, court records show.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.