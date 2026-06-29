Hennepin County deputy pleads guilty to assault in incident that sent hospital into lockdown

A Hennepin County deputy accused of domestic assault in a February incident that sent a Maple Grove, Minnesota, hospital into lockdown pleaded guilty on Monday.

Dillon Field, 30, was charged with fifth-degree assault and domestic assault, and pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor domestic assault.

He was at the hospital as his wife gave birth, and at one point started yelling at her. Court documents said he also shoved his mother-in-law as she was trying to get a nurse.

Field's interactions with staff and his wife prompted the hospital to go into lockdown, the charges said.

He will be sentenced on Aug. 7.

When he was charged, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said he was on administrative leave amid an ongoing internal investigation.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.