Watch CBS News
Local News

Hennepin County authorities looking for inmate who escaped Minneapolis facility

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 3, 2025
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 3, 2025 02:03

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 46-year-old inmate who escaped police custody Sunday afternoon.

Billy Mason was being prepared for transport with other inmates just before 2 p.m. at the county's public safety facility on Fourth Avenue South in Minneapolis when he escaped through an open security garage door, authorities say. 

Mason is described by the sheriff's office as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 249 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, and was handcuffed with a waistbelt when he escaped.

copy-of-copy-of-yt-thumb-example-28.jpg
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who might know where he is is asked to call 911. 

Authorities say Mason had been conditionally released on a Hennepin County warrant, but was being transported for a warrant out of Ramsey County. 

Court documents in Ramsey County show Mason is charged with taking and driving a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.