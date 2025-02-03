Hennepin County authorities looking for inmate who escaped Minneapolis facility

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 46-year-old inmate who escaped police custody Sunday afternoon.

Billy Mason was being prepared for transport with other inmates just before 2 p.m. at the county's public safety facility on Fourth Avenue South in Minneapolis when he escaped through an open security garage door, authorities say.

Mason is described by the sheriff's office as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 249 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, and was handcuffed with a waistbelt when he escaped.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who might know where he is is asked to call 911.

Authorities say Mason had been conditionally released on a Hennepin County warrant, but was being transported for a warrant out of Ramsey County.

Court documents in Ramsey County show Mason is charged with taking and driving a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.