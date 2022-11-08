Heather Johnston formally designated as Minneapolis' interim city operations officer

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis now has an interim city operations officer under the city's newly approved government structure.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order that formally designated Katie Johnston, who was the city coordinator, as the new COO.

"Heather Johnston's extensive experience in leading complex, large-scale change is renowned throughout the Twin Cities region, and Minneapolis is lucky to have her as the interim City Operations Officer," said Frey. "She has consistently put service before self - when you need something done, and done well, you call Heather. I'm grateful Heather is continuing to provide essential leadership to the thousands of team members serving in the Office of Public Service and across our local government."

City of Minneapolis

The COO will oversee the Office of Public Service.

"We are seeing positive momentum right now as we continue to build out our new government structure," said Johnston. "It is a great honor to help advance the work of the City of Minneapolis - and I am excited to work with our incredible City staff to deliver effective, efficient, and equitable services to all residents. I'm grateful to Mayor Frey for placing his trust in me, and I look forward to cultivating and shaping the work of the new Office of Public Service."

Under the new government structure, Johnston is one of four direct reports to the mayor. The other three are city attorney, community safety commissioner and chief of staff. More on the new government structure here.

Minneapolis officials are still working with an external firm to lead a national search for a permanent COO candidate.