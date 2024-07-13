Watch CBS News
Heat and humidity with chance for severe storms on Saturday, Sunday

By Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday is a NEXT Weather Alert day because of the heat and humidity, as well as the chance for storms.

Storms in western Minnesota will make their way to the Twin Cities on Saturday afternoon, with a two-out-of-five chance for severe weather. The main threat the storms bring would be hail and heavy rain. 

Mostly, it'll be a hot and humid day. A heat advisory will be in effect for the metro and western Minnesota from the early afternoon until 8 p.m., as it could feel as hot as 101 degrees. 

Sunday could see another heat advisory, and there is similar potential for storms. 

The city of Minneapolis says it will be fully staffed at its two guarded beaches, two water parks and the Webber Natural Swimming Pool. More than 50 wading pools, three splash pads, and seven unguarded beaches will be available as well. 

The city added that there would be five air-conditioned recreation centers open over the weekend from noon to 6 p.m.

Cooling centers open on Saturday:

  • Bottineau 
  • Powderhorn
  • North Commons
  • Whittier
  • East Phillips

Cooling centers open on Sunday:

  • Northeast
  • Pearl
  • Fairview
  • Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
  • East Phillips

Click the links for more information on Minneapolis' beaches and pools.

