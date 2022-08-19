"He impacted a lot of people's lives": Western Wisconsin community gathers to honor late football coach

SOMERSET, Wis. -- A lightning storm couldn't stop a community from honoring the life of a beloved coach lost too soon.

Bruce Larson died unexpectedly back in February. He touched many lives during his decades as the head football coach at Somerset High School in Wisconsin.

The team's first game of the season was postponed because of the weather, but the planned ceremony took place in the gym. Fans, alumni, community members, and dozens of former players were there to honor Larson.

"Obviously, my dad was a really special man," said Rocky Larson, Bruce's son. "He impacted a lot of people's lives if you look around here today."

Larson won three state titles, but his reach went beyond the field.

"He had a set of core values that he instilled in this district, this program, this community and school, and it lives on," said Trent Probst, Somerset's athletic director.

Andrew Neumann, Somerset's new principal, won a state title playing for Larson 20 years ago. He says he still carries his coach's lessons with him.

"Realizing that it's not about me, it's about what purpose can we serve in this community, in this world," Neumann said.

Larson's sons are following in their father's footsteps as football coaches.

Rocky is the head coach at Mayville State University in North Dakota. He says his dad was an even better father than coach.

"Everything that everyone who walked these hallways saw, he lived it 24/7 at home," Larson said. "That's the really cool thing about him. Who he was is who he was all the time."

An annual scholarship has been established in Larson's name. It will go to a student who participated in a sport or activity all four years of high school.